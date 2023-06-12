Snowdrop actress Park Soo Ryun passes away aged 29

Korean actress Park Soo Ryun who was known for her work in the K-drama Snowdrop, passed away after a fatal accident, aged 29. The artiste was also popular for appearing in music videos like The Days We Loved and Siddhartha. According to reports, Park Soo fell down the stairs while coming back to her house. She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her brain dead. Sources added that her family will be donating her organs in her honour.

Reports quoted Park Soo’s mother saying, “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

According to reports, the burial hall at the Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Centre has prepared Park Soo Ryun's mortuary in Suwon Hospital. The funeral will begin on Monday at 4 PM KST and go until Tuesday morning.

Park Soo Ryun made her acting debut in the musical Il Tenore in 2018 before moving on to roles in Finding Mr Destiny, The Days We Loved, and Siddhartha. She additionally played a supporting role in the BLACKPINK songs Jisoo and Snowdrop by Jung Hae In. Park Soo Ryun portrayed one of the university students who was arrested and eventually released by authorities in the K-drama.

