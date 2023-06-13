‘I feel complete’ Prrabhu Deva, wife Himani blessed with a baby girl

Padma Shri awardee and renowned Indian dancer Prrabhu Deva has been blessed with a baby girl with his wife Himani, a Mumbai-based physiotherapist whom he married in 2020. Notably, he has welcomed a girl child for the first time and all his previous three children, from his first marriage, are boys.

The Muqabala Muqabala hitmaker confirmed the good news in an interview with a renowned media publication where he stated, "Yes, Sir. It is true. I am a father again at this age (50). I feel very very happy and complete."

He further revealed tha he has cut down on his workload to spend time with his newborn. "I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around ... am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family", he said.

Prrabhu tied the knot with Himani in 2020 after meeting her during an emergency consultancy. As per media reports, he had consulted Himani regarding some back pain and he fell in love with her.

While he has kept his relationship with her low-key, she had once spoken about it and said, “Many things amaze me about you. You are so disciplined and hardworking and yet the most joyful person. You set an example of how a person can be glorious, hilarious, caring and loving. You are gifted with a sense of humour and your presence keeps my ambience happy all the time. I am lucky and blessed to be married to you.”