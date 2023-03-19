Prabhu Deva welcomes Ram Charan to 'RC15' sets with special Naatu Naatu performance [VIDEO]

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR continues to roar for all the right reasons. The soundtrack, composed by MM Keeravani, won the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. The foot-tapping track made many groove and the latest addition to the list happens to be renowned Indian choreographer Prabhu Deva.

Prabhu Deva, who is currently choreographing a song for Ram Charan’s RC15 movie, alongside 100 other dancers danced to Naatu Naatu on the sets. The choreographer gave Ram a special welcome to the sets as he returned from LA after the big Academy Awards win.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Ram wrote, "Can’t thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise. Feels great to be back at shoot #RC15 (sic)"

Take a look at the video here:

Ram's wife Upasana also reacted to the video and in a tweet wrote, "Here’s what happened when @AlwaysRamCharan entered the sets of #RC15 Warmest welcome from @PDdancing Prabhu Deva ji & 400 super talented dancers. #backtowork"

For the unversed, Naatu Naatu was performed at the 95th Academy Awards by dancers belonging to different ethnicities while it was sung live at the Dolby Theatre stage by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.