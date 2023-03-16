Richard Carpenter performs a song for ‘RRR’ team; MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli get emotional

Recently, Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters fame posted a special video for MM Keeravani, the composer, and Chandrabose, the lyricist, the duo got emotional. Richard sang a cover of The Carpenters' song On Top of the World dedicated to team RRR, especially Keeravani and Chandrabose, whose song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song, in the video that he posted on his Instagram page.

Richard was seen singing On Top of the World with his family. Watch the video here:

He wrote, “To @mmkeeravani_official and @chandraboselyricist: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours.” Reacting to the video, SS Rajamouli commented, “Sir, throughout this Oscar campaign my brother maintained a calm composure. Whether it is before winning or after he didn't let his emotions out. But, the moment he saw this, he couldn't control the tears rolling down his cheeks..most memorable moment for our family...Thank you so much..”

Naatu Naatu rose to the status of a global phenomenon in recent months. The fictional drama RRR was released in theatres last March and is set in the 1920s before independence.