Director Siddharth Anand opens up on Deepika Padukone's performance in ‘Fighter’

After the success of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, fans of director Siddarth Anand are eagerly waiting for his next film Fighter. Starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, the film is being shot now across locations in the country.

Deepika Padukone portrays an Air Force Officer and has reportedly prepared a lot for the role. Speaking about her in a recent media interaction, the director said, “Deepika is so much fun on set. And, she's translating that character as a real good takkar (competition) to Hrithik’s character. So it's very exciting.”

In a similar zest during a press conference for Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan had jokingly said that Deepika is the true fighter in Fighter while Hrithik is merely romancing her Pathaan. Having said that, Hrithik has put a lot of effort into shaping up physically for the action in the movie. He frequently posts fitness videos to Instagram, to motivate his followers.

Fighter is set to hit the theatres in January 2024. Apart from Deepika and Hrithik in the lead, the film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.