Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma finishes his civil engineering degree after 37 years

Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who is known for popular films including Satya (1998), Company (2002) and Sarkar (2005), completed his B.Tech degree after 37 years. The filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to share the news with his followers. According to sources, he completed the course at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur and the year of passing was mentioned as 1985 on the certificate.

Sharing a snap of the degree on Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, “Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn't interested in practising civil engineering..Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity Mmmmmmuuaahh.”

Many fans and users also took to the comment section to congratulate Ram Gopal and share their reactions. One user wrote, “Civil engineering! That's the reason you used locations like - under construction buildings/structures in some of your earlier movies.” Another fan commented, “Ohhh woww this is unbelievable and Awsome ..... Congratulations Engineer Ramu garu. I feeling so nice to see this.” “So sweet sir .... Even I got second class in engineering, I hope me too will become a director like you,” read a comment.

The Rangeela director also shared some images featuring him with university professors and staff. He captioned one of the posts, “The uneducated me with the highly educated professors of Acharya Nagarjuna University.” Another image shared by him shows Ram Gopal receiving a bouquet from the vice-chancellor of the university. Tweeting the snap, he wrote, “The uneducated me with the highly educated professors of Acharya Nagarjuna University.”

Ram Gopal also known as RGV is an Indian film director and screenwriter whose works spans the Hindi, Telugu and Kannada film industries. He is known for making movies across various genres including parallel cinema and docudramas. His films are known for their technical aspects and gritty realism. He made his film debut with the 1989 Telugu language film, Siva, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala in the lead roles.