Kangana Ranaut gets back to exercising after two years and we are here for her ‘great’ transformation

Having wrapped up the work for her much-anticipated film Emergency, Kangana Ranaut has started preparing for her next project. This morning, the actress put up a post on Instagram of her workout for what is touted to be an action film.

In the video, we see the actress acing a mix of cardio and weight training while her trainer cheers in the background. She sported black sportswear and tied her hair in the top knot. The Manikarnika star wrote in the caption, "After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film."

Soon after she posted the clip, her followers began to shower appreciation for her hard work. One among the many was veteran actor Anupam Kher, who wrote, "Aap to dara rahe ho ji. Jai Ho!" (You are scaring us, victory be with you.) For the uninitiated, Kangana had put on over 20 kgs for the biopic Thalaivi to play the elder version of late actor-politician Jayalalithaa.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the sports drama Dhakkad and has recently wrapped up her directorial debut Emergency, in which she also plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The lineup of her interesting projects that are upcoming also includes Tejas, in which she will be seen as a fighter pilot with the Indian Forces.