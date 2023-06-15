Alia Bhatt dazzles in a colourful crochet top before she leaves for Netflix’s Tumdum in San Paulo 

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their adoration for the artiste

Actress Alia Bhatt will be making an appearance at the upcoming Netflix Tumdum event which will take place in San Paulo on June 17. Before leaving for the destination, the artiste took to her Instagram handle to share an array of images as she got ready for the departure. She captioned the post, “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute Tudum, São Paulo.”

The actress was seen donning a colourful crochet top in the images which she paired with blue jean pants. She had her hair in waves and also made a heart symbol with her hands as she posed in her vanity room.