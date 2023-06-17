Disco King Mithun Chakraborty makes a comeback to 'Dance Bangla Dance' after 10-year-long hiatus

Mithun Chakraborty celebrated his 73rd birthday on June 16. To mark the special occasion, the actor confirmed that he's making a comeback to Dance Bangla Dance after a hiatus of 10 years. As per media reports, actors Srabanti, Subhashree Ganguly and Mouni Roy will join him as judges. Special guests Raj Chakraborty and Mamata Shankar will be also present while dancers Humpty and Dipanwita will take the stage dressed as Mithun and Yogita Bali and enthral the audience.

Chakraborty is popularly known as the 'Disco King of Bollywood,' owing to his unique performance in the 1982 film Disco Dancer. His journey in the industry began with the 1976 release of Mrinal Sen Mrigayaa, which earned him his first National Film Award. From there, his career blossomed as he appeared in over 350 films, including popular ones like Gunda, Disco Dancer, Jung, and Kasam Paddan Wale Ki.

During his appearance on the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, the had actor opened up about the hardships he faced initially. He emotionally shared, “I had to sleep with an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep. In fact, there were days when I had to think about what my next meal will be and where I will go to sleep. I have also slept on the footpath for a lot of days.”

He further revealed that he also experienced disrespect and discrimination for many years due to his skin colour.