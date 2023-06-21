'Dear diary...' Rashmika Mandanna pens heartfelt note after wrapping 'Animal' shoot with Ranbir Kapoor

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who swayed the nation with her Srivalli avatar, has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and is currently in Hyderabad to start working on Pushpa 2 as Srivalli.



The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Tuesday to pen an emotional note on wrapping shoot for Animal. In her note, she wrote: "Dear Diary, Today, hmm no actually last night I had a night shoot and I just wrapped up and I am back in Hyderabad and tonight I start work on 'Pushpa 2'. But first, I wanted to say a few things about how much I loved working on the sets of #Animal."



She shared that the film came suddenly to her, and as much as it was surprising for her, she was extremely extremely excited for Animal.



She continued: "I think I've shot for about 50 days now for this film, and now that it's over, I am starting to feel one big void. I absolutely loved working with my boys to the extent that they have and will always have a special place in my heart. The whole team are such darlings ya.. everyone who I worked with on set are so professional and yet so kind hearted, and I in fact kept mentioning to them that I would've loveeeed to work with them for 1000 more times and I'd still be so happy (sic)."



She further mentioned about her director Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame as she wrote: "So 1st @sandeepreddyvanga is awesome everyone knows that, he is so obsessed with his craft and character creation that - the clarity he comes with for all scenes and also the freedom he gives to artists is just absolutely amazing. My acting or performance depends directly & entirely on the director" is something I think you now know and so tomorrow if people like what they see or me in Animal - all credits goes to whom you know."

She went on to mention her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the lead in the film: "Rkaaaaayyy, I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor I was super nervous but my god!!! Our little secret. God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya.. Brilliant actor, Amaaazing human, Everything else, Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woaaaaahhhhh. wait have to say this. RK in Animal is (bomb emoji)."



The leaked pictures from the sets of Animal have got the viewers excited to see the fresh pairing of Rashmika and Ranbir Kapoor on-screen and the first look of the film has generated a colossal buzz.

"I don't think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming soon. I am super duper excited for the team. Amit sir has made it so easy for us to perform which Sir's lighting's and all, loved it. I got to work with @anilskapoor sir also.. he's also been so nice to me... 'Animal' team.. they rock ya. I love them... I loved every day I shot with them. They are special to me. Big bigger biggest hugs to them... I hope I get to spend more time with the team, but I don't.. @- least you'll know how special they're to me... Every word I've said here, I meant it. I want to tell the team - "Thank you for being so awesome," the actress added.