Ranbir Kapoor unleashes his inner rage in pre-teaser for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’

The pre-teaser of the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Animal was unveiled on Sunday. The teaser gave a much-awaited glimpse into the film's captivating and intense world. The 50-second-long clip started off with what seems to be two rival gangs - one whose members wear a golden skull headgear and the other is a group of sardars.

The first gang calls Ranbir for a bloody face-off. Although the actor's face isn’t fully revealed, he unleashes his wrath with the axe in his hand as he single-handedly hacks the other gang members and overpowers them before they're seen running away from him. The teaser is dipped in red hues giving it an intense and serious vibe and enhancing the mood of the look, with the use of little natural light in parts.

The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for directing Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in important roles.

The makers of the film released a poster of the film on New Year 2023 in which Ranbir was seen lighting a cigarette, holding a bloody axe in his arms. The poster featured Ranbir in a fully bearded look and long hair with traces of blood on his shirt.

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal will be released in theatres on August 11, 2023, in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam where it will clash with two other big films, Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in the 2023 romantic comedy film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was released in theatres on March 8. The film was directed by Luv Ranjan and it also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi in important roles.