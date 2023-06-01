Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles as they reunite at YJHD 10-year anniversary party

Bollywood film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, which made waves when it was released in 2013, completed ten years on Wednesday and to celebrate the occasion the cast and the crew of the film got together in Mumbai. The bash was attended by the lead actors of the film including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin along with the movie’s director Ayan Mukerji, producer Karan Johar and costume designer Manish Malhotra.

Images from the party were shared on Instagram by Ayan on Thursday, who captioned the post, “Last night (red heart emoji).” Two of the three snaps shared by the filmmaker featured the lead cast while one image featured the entire team who attended the party. In the picture, Ranbir and Deepika were seen donning black outfits while Aditya opted for a maroon shirt. Kalki was dressed in a printed black and white dress. They all smiled for the camera as they posed for the picture.

The group photo featured Karan, Manish, Pritam, the lead actors, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The group was seen posing happily with some guests sitting on a sofa. In the snap, Ranbir posed along with Kalki while Deepika sat next to Karan and Pritam.

On Wednesday, Ayan, Deepika and Karan posted messages on Instagram marking the ten years of the film. Ayan shared an old video montage on his Instagram in which he is seen talking about the film. He captioned the post, “YJHD (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) – my second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me!”

Karan also penned a note for the occasion on his Instagram, writing, “Time flies… especially when a film like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani never gets old. This was a special story, which really got the heart and the pulse of the generation and many more to come… And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!!”

Deepika also shared a post by Dharma Productions on her Instagram stories, writing, ‘a piece of my heart.’



