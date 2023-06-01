Alia Bhatt 'chimes for gender equality' with Idris Elba, Salama Hayek in new Gucci video

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who was announced as Gucci’s international brand ambassador last month recently featured in a new video by the brand, along with popular international stars including Salma Hayek, Serena Williams, Idris Elba and others. The clip focused on championing gender equality as part of the company’s new campaign.

The Raazi actress took to her Twitter to share the video, with the caption, “Excited to be chiming in for Gucci Chime’s 10th Anniversary Campaign! Gucci chime for gender equality. Chime in.” The video starts by introducing Julia Garner, Salma and John Legend. Salma says in the clip that she ‘chimes in for gender equality.’ Then they are joined by Alia, Daisy Edgar Jones and Serena Williams who state their support for ‘education, strength and dignity.’ The video concludes with Idris saying ‘We chime as one.’

The actress also shared the video on her Instagram, which received a lot of supportive comments from her fans. A user wrote, “Alia and Salma, my favourite. Alia with someone of my nationality is my win.”Another comment read, “Bollywood queen Alia Bhatt.”

Alia recently attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 show which took place in Seoul. The actress chose a LBD for the event and many pictures of her outfit were shared on social media by fans. Alia also carried a clear bag while wearing her hair in a tidy ponytail for the event.

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, alongside Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The film is set to release in theatres on July 28.