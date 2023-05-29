Alia Bhatt shares a heartfelt message after IIFA 2023 win for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Best Actress award for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 2023 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The film also won awards for best cinematography, best screenplay, and best dialogue.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama about a maiden who is misled and sold into prostitution by a suitor and how she rises to become a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The 30-year-old actress was unable to accept the prize due to a personal emergency involving family, according to sources. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt had to miss the award ceremony as her maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is ill. Producer Jayantilal Gada, owner of Popular Entertainment Network India Ltd., received the award on behalf of Alia.

However, Alia compensated for her absence through an extremely heartfelt post on her Instagram stories on May 28. Alia took to Instagram and wrote, “Thank you so much, IIFA. Sorry, I couldn't be there in person to receive the award. A special thank you to the audience for your constant support This brings me and the entire team so much joy!” along with a poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia in the lead roles, led the pack by winning the majority of the musical categories at the award ceremony, including Best Male Singer Arijit Singh, Best Female Singer Shreya Ghoshal, and Best Music Director Pritam. Hrithik Roshan was named Best Actor for his role in Vikram Vedha.

The IIFA Gala in Abu Dhabi saw in attendance several cinema stars such as Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, and many others. Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Drishyam 2 were the biggest winners.

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, alongside Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The film is set to release in theatres on July 28.

