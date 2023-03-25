Ranbir Kapoor spotted shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ at a hospital

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is back at the sets of his upcoming film Animal. On Friday, a clip of the actor shooting for the film in a hospital was posted on a fan page on Twitter. In the video, Ranbir donned a blue hospital gown as he walked towards a lift. The actor sported a heavy beard and long hair. He was seen taking his phone from a unit boy who stood near him.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor does not want daughter Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality, here's why

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the clip. A fan said, “Tabaahi (destruction) loading!” Another user wrote, “He looks so giant!” A fan also compared the actor’s appearance to Kabir Singh, saying, “Kabir Singh connection???”

Animal is a crime thriller that is being directed by Arjun Reddy filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. Earlier in an interview with RRR helmer SS Rajamouli, Sandeep had opened up about Ranbir’s character in the film, saying, “I don’t think Ranbir’s character is close to Kabir Singh. You won’t find any similarity in the characters but there’s definitely violence. What will be common between both the movies is that they’re character-driven stories.”

Animal's first look poster was released in January 2023. Ranbir was seen in the poster, with a bloodied hatchet tucked under his arm, smoking a cigarette, and gazing at someone while wearing a white shirt stained with blood. According to reports, the film was shot at actor Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace near Delhi and in Himachal Pradesh. The movie will be released in theatres on August 11, 2023, according to sources.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor confirms working on Kishore Kumar biopic; opens up on biopic on Sourav Ganguly

On the work front, Ranbir was seen in the 2023 romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Luv Ranjan directional which was released in theatres on March 8 starred Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.