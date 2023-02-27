Ranbir Kapoor confirms working on Kishore Kumar biopic; opens up on biopic on Sourav Ganguly

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Kolkata promoting his upcoming romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. During an event for the film in the city, the actor opened up about working on a biopic based on legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar, revealing that he has been working on the project for the last 11 years. Ranbir was also asked at the event whether he was doing a film on the life of Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. A video of the event has been shared on social media.

Also read: [VIDEOS] Ranbir Kapoor grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ek Pal Ka Jeena with crew at 'Animal' wrap party

“I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script,” the actor said in the video.

#RanbirKapoor confirmed that he hasn't been approached for the biopic on #SouravGanguly yet. He confirms doing the Kishore Kumar biopic with Anurag Basu.@SGanguly99 #Dada pic.twitter.com/NYcU901GFq — Pambi Praveen Kumar (@PraveenPKBRS) February 26, 2023

On the topic of the Kishore Kumar biopic, he added, “Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam karraha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I'm hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic banrahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven't heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don't know.”

In an interview, last year, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar shared plans to make a biopic on the singer.“ We are doing a biopic on my father as well,” he was quoted as saying. When asked if it would be made with Anurag Basu and Ranbir, he had said, “No, now we'll produce it ourselves. We have started writing it.”

Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's Show Me The Thumka out now: Ranbir, Shraddha give us new wedding anthem

Earlier in the day, videos and images of Ranbir playing cricket with Sourav at Eden Gardens stadium were also shared online. In one of the snaps, they both were seen engaged in a conversation. Ranbir was donning a black t-shirt and pants for the outing while Sourav was dressed in a white t-shirt and a trouser.

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar promotions in Kolkata! Dada @souravganguly and #RanbirKapoor getting clicked in front of Eden Garden’s wall of the fame of ‘Bengal Captain' pic.twitter.com/N1PLgQGaBi — Rks Brahmāstra (@RKsFanboyy) February 26, 2023

After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

