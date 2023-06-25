Anand Mahindra shares a selfie of a ‘Washington moment’ with Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor and Sunita Williams

The White House dinner hosted in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attended by nearly 380 distinguished guests including Indian business tycoons Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra and Vrinda Kapoor. Following the dinner, Anand and Mukesh also attended the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake meeting that took place in the White House’s East Room along with personalities such as Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai. Anand kept his followers updated about the events through his social media handle with photos and videos.

Also read: Sandalwood box gifted by PM Modi to Biden made by Jaipur artist

After the East Room meeting, the three personalities were waiting for an Uber as they missed their shuttle bus, it was then that they ran into NASA astronaut Sunita Williams. Taking to Twitter Anand posted a selfie of himself with Mukesh, Vrinda and Sunita, calling it a ‘Washington moment’.

He captioned the post, “After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement. We were trying to call an Uber when we ran into NASA astronaut Sunita Williams @Astro_Suni Time for a selfie & we also asked if we could hitch a ride on her space shuttle instead of an Uber...”

I suppose this was what they would call a ‘Washington moment.’ After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement. We were trying… pic.twitter.com/gP1pZl9VcI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 25, 2023

Also read: Indian Embassy in New York and Niagra Falls lit up in colours of Indian flag honouring PM Modi's visit

The selfie is going viral on the internet with the post accumulating more than 42,000 likes on the social media platform till now. Many users also took to the comment section to share their reactions. A user wrote, “Nice play, sir. would’ve been an ‘uber moment’ for keeps!.” Another user said, “Nice play, sir. would’ve been an ‘uber moment’ for keeps!” “She can, but you will land in the space station, not at the next destination,” read a comment.