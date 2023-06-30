Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child at the age of 53

Recently, Naomi Campbell welcomed her baby boy at 53. The model shared the first picture of her second child, writing, "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true gift from God, blessed! Welcome baby boy. #mumoftwo. It's never too late to become a mother."

The photographer who captured the sweet moment, Mathieu Bitton, shared the photo to Instagram, as well, writing, "Welcome to the world beautiful boy! It was an honor capturing this beautiful moment. Congrats to to my dearest @naomi and Campbell family."

The supermodel now becomes the mother of two. She welcomed her first child, a daughter, in 2021. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love," she had written on social media at the time.

Her daughter had made her public debut with her mom on the cover of a leading magazine earlier last year. The runway model talked about motherhood, "I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that." She added that she is encouraging all of her friends to have babies and said, "I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate."

The model hasn't revealed her newborn's name and has also kept her toddler's name private.

The English model is also known for her charity work. In 2005, she founded Fashion for Relief, a charity merging fashion and philanthropy.

