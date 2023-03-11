‘I have a scar on my eyebrow,’ says 'Citadel' star Priyanka Chopra on performing incredible stunts

The much-awaited trailer of the Amazon Prime television series Citadel, featuring global star Priyanka Chopra, is the latest addition to the resurgence of the spy-action genre. The trailer is replete with action-packed sequences and breath-taking visuals that give a hint of the plot, which revolves around the international spy agency Citadel and its agents who have lost their memory. Recently, Priyanka shared the first look from the series on Instagram where the industry as well as her fans could not keep calm seeing the Barfi star in a high-octane infighting sequence armed with deadly weapons.



The lead actress from the series shares about performing nail-biting stunts, “I have a scar on my eyebrow and that’s courtesy Citadel. I don’t even cover it anymore and the stunts were amazing. I think Joe and Anthony brought the most incredible stunt team onto the show with their repertoire. They have worked with the best in the business. We were really lucky to work with people like that. Our stunt team was incredible.”

She adds on how the plot is closely knitted with action, “What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”Apart from Priyanka, the series features Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville.It has Russo Brothers’ AGBO heading as the executive producer and David Weil as the showrunner.

Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting April 28 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



