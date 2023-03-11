First time I got equal pay in 22 years: Priyanka Chopra on getting paid for 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra claimed that Citadel, the new Russo Brothers action-drama she is starring in alongside Richard Madden, is the first time she has had pay parity with any of her male co-stars during an interview with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW 2023) on Friday.

Following her victory as Miss World 2000, Priyanka entered the acting world and made her debut in the Tamil film Thamizhan (2002). This was followed by her debut in Bollywood, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). She will soon be seen in the Prime Video series Citadel. The show is marketed as a "action-packed spy series" that takes place across the world.



Also read: Telugu actor Naresh gets married to Kannada actress Pavithra Lokesh



Priyanka said, "I might get into trouble for [saying this], depends on who’s watching. I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done about almost 70-plus features and two TV shows. But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity. I’m laughing about this, but it’s kind of nuts."



She further added, "I put in the same amount of investment and work, but I get paid much less. But the ease in which Amazon Studios said, ‘That’s what you deserve, you are co-leads, that’s just fair,’ and I was like, ‘You’re right, it’s fair.’ And I wonder: Did that happen because there are very few female decision-makers in Hollywood? Would that have been a different conversation if a woman didn’t make that decision? Those are not conversations that happened very easily."



The Richard Madden-Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer spy series Citadel released its first trailer recently. Next, Priyanka will be seen in the film Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Remake of the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich, which was again based on a novel by Sofie Cramer, Love Again is written and directed by James C Strouse.

Also read: Monica Chaudhary on her big screen launch in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar