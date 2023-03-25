‘RRR won Oscars because of me,' says Ajay Devgn. Here's why

While actor-director Ajay Devgn seems to be keeping very busy with the promotions of his forthcoming film Bhola, that has not stopped him from making quirky statements and entertaining everyone with his signature brand of humour. Recently, the actor paid a visit to The Kapil Sharma Show during the promotion campaign. As the show host Kapil complimented Ajay for RRR winning the Oscars during the chat, the actor's response left the comedian-actor in splits.

With Naatu Naatu, RRR received an Oscar for Best Original Song. For the unversed, Ajay had a cameo role in the film. In response to the congratulatory wish, Ajay asserted that it was due of him that the movie won an Oscar. He said, "RRR ko Oscar jo mila hai woh meri wajha se mila hai. Agar maine uss gaane mein nacch liya hota toh kya hota? (RRR won the Oscar because of me! Because if I would have danced in the song, would the song have won?") Ajay's hilarious response left the audience laughing.



For those unaware, RRR also had Alia Bhatt in a cameo role, in addition to Ajay. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan played potagonists in the SS Rajamouli-directed movie.



