Ahead of release, 'Adipurush' director Om Raut visits Vaishno Devi

Producer Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Om Raut were recently spotted at Vaishno Devi on Navratri, seeking the deity's blessing, ahead of the release of their film Adipurush. This marks the beginning of the film's promotional campaign, which kickstarts on March 30.

The photos of the duo visiting the pilgrimage prime have been doing rounds on the internet. Check it out here:

Also read: Bheed actor Sushil Pandey talks about reuniting with Anubhav Sinha for the third time

For the unversed, the film is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana and is produced by T-Series, Bhushan and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The Om Raut-directorial is slated to release across the globe.

The Prabhas-starrer is one of the most-awaited films of the year that centres around the life of Lord Ram and celebrates the victory of good over evil. Apart from Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Khan form the central cast of the film.

Adipurush was originally scheduled to premiere on January 12 but got delayed as the makers decided to better its visual experience. The film is finally set to hit the theatres on June 16.

Also read: Director Sudipto Sarkar teams up with Jimmy Shergill to direct Operation Mayfair in London