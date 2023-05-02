Cockroach scurries through Met Gala 2023 red carpet, netizens call it 'best dressed'

Numerous celebrities and designers paid homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld at MET Gala 2023 , but one unexpected guest caught the media's attention right away. A cockroach, which quickly went viral online, was spotted on the red carpet at the Gala.

The cockroach was seen scurrying about and was photographed by the paparazzi. The video of it, which was posted on Twitter, received humorous responses from users. One user commented, “ "Best dressed celebrity right here.” Referring to the photographer who followed the cockroach to take pictures, another Twitter user wrote, “This is how serious I take my job!!”

Even the official account of a media publication mentioned the bug and claimed it was afterwards stepped on the red carpet. "We must mention that the #MetGala cockroach was trodden on with much regret. #RIP,” they wrote.



Also read: Met Gala 2023: Get ready for fashion's big night; where to watch the ceremony in India



MET Gala 2023 saw the much-loved debut of Alia Bhatt who adorned a pearl-embellished ensemble by Prabal Gurung. The theme of this year was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, inspired by the legendary German fashion designer Karl Lagerfield. “Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look,” wrote Alia, decoding the look on her Instagram handle.

Some of the other celebrities who debuted this year were Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Ke Huy Quan, Labirinth, and Paris Hilton. Other celebrities who appeared this year included Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Florence Pugh, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Lily-Rose Depp, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, and Robert Pattinson.



Also read: Met Gala 2023: Celebrities bring their best fashion foot forward at the event dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld