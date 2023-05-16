Jamie Foxx undergoing physical rehab post-medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is receiving physical therapy from doctors and nurses at a Chicago medical rehab centre that is widely regarded as the best physical medicine and rehabilitation facility in the country. It's been a month since he was admitted to the hospital in Atlanta for a ‘medical emergency.’ Details about the medical emergency are still scant.

Also read: Jamie Foxx 'lucky to be alive' after being revived during medical emergency

Jamie’s hospitalisation was disclosed on April 12. He broke his silence through his Instagram account almost a month later, showing his gratitude for all the support he received from his fans during his time in the hospital. He posted a prayer alongside which he wrote, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” followed by fox and heart emojis.

A media house was able to obtain pictures of Jamie’s family — his two daughters, Corinne and Anelise, and Anelise’s mother, Kristin Grannis — visiting him last weekend in Chicago to provide support and lift his spirits during his recovery. Anelise was seen with a guitar, and Corinne, who has constantly been by her dad’s side since the start of the hospitalisation, had a smile on her face.

The family had not provided clear facts about the actor’s medical emergency, although they seem to be in good spirits, suggesting that the actor is recovering well. However, the medical facility is known to specialise in stroke recovery, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and cancer rehabilitation.

Many media outlets, while reporting on the news of Jamie’s medical emergency, spread misinformation; one report went as far as to suggest that the family was preparing themselves for the worst. His daughter, Corinne, addressed these rumours and denounced them on Friday. She provided a statement, clarifying the situation: "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. He was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

On May 4, Kevin Hart offered to give a promising update on Jamie’s health on the Impaulsive podcast hosted by Logan Paul. Hart, minding Jamie’s family’s desire for privacy, told the viewers that Jamie is making progress and that the prayers, love, and support from fans are being received well. Hart also expressed his hope for Jamie’s recovery and emphasised his significance and the influence he has had in the entertainment industry.

Also read: 81-year-old Martha Stewart gives young models a run for their money in cherry red swimwear

Jamie's employment commitments have been suspended or cancelled for the time being. Jamie confirmed earlier this month that Nick Cannon will host the sixth season of Bear Shazam while he recovers. Meanwhile, Universal Studios has pushed Jamie's upcoming film Strays from June 9 to August 18, 2023.

