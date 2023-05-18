‘The Elephant Whisperers’ producer Guneet Monga walks Cannes 2023 red carpet in a golden sari

Producer of the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers Guneet Monga walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival dressed in a beautiful golden sari, channelling a classic aesthetic with simple accessories.

Also read: Cannes Film Festival 2023 gets into full swing on Day 2 with Ethan Hawke, ‘Monster’ and more Depp [PICS]

Guneet is attending the festival as a member of the Indian delegation at Cannes. She was joined by the Indian delegation's leader at Cannes, Dr L Murugan, the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba on the red carpet.

The producer thanked the team from the Indian Government on Instagram and shared a few images from the red carpet. Guneet expressed her gratitude to the delegation for giving her the chance to represent the nation internationally in the caption.

The caption read, “So delighted to be at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of the Indian government delegation. India is now on the global stage in world cinema, and it's an honour to be a part of this momentous occasion. I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to the Indian government and FICCI for providing me with this incredible opportunity to represent our country on this global stage”

She added, “It's great to be back home at Cannes. I love the energy of the festival and just walking up and down the street, meeting friends from the fraternity and celebrating the cinema. It makes my heart swell with pride to see Indian cinema being cherished on a global stage at a prestigious film festival such as Cannes. To be able to celebrate the power of Indian cinema and witness its ability to bring people together is no less than a spectacle. #IndiaAtCannes.”

Also read: 'The Elephant Whisperers' team christens Oscars award, calls it 'Goldie Monga Kapoor'

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, and produced by Guneet, received the 95th Academy Award for Best Documentary Short. The 41-minute film narrates the story of the relationship between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his mahouts, Bomman and Bellie.