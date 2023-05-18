Cannes Film Festival 2023 gets into full swing on Day 2 with Ethan Hawke, ‘Monster’ and more Depp [PICS]

Ethan Hawke and his Strange Way of Life co-stars showed off their itchy trigger fingers on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival. Hawke, who stars with Pedro Pascal in Strange Way of Life, a Western from Pedro Almodóvar, used their hands as pretend guns while photographers snapped away Wednesday.

Ethan Hawke poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Strange Way of Life at the 76th international film festival

George Steane, from left, Jose Condessa, producer Anthony Vaccarello, director Pedro Almodovar, Ethan Hawke, Jason Fernandez and Manu Rios pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Monster'

Elsewhere, Johnny Depp continued his return to the festival circuit with a press conference where he declared he had “no further need for Hollywood.” His Jeanne du Barry director and co-star, Maïwenn, posed for photos at a site with the French Riviera as the backdrop.

Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Jeanne du Barry

Director Maiwenn poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Jeanne du Barry

The site was an early stop for Hawke and his co-stars, and for actor John C. Reilly, who is leading the jury in the festival's Un Certain Regard section.

Jury president John C. Reilly, centre, poses with jury members Paula Beer, from left, Alice Winocour, Emilie Dequenne and Davy Chou

Also Wednesday, director Steve McQueen premiered his four-hour documentary Occupied City, a joint project with his wife that juxtaposes modern scenes in Amsterdam with details about Nazi atrocities that happened there.

Director Steve McQueen poses for portrait photographs for the film Occupied City

Yuji Sakamoto, from left, Eita Nagayama, Hiiragi Hinata, Soya Kurokawa, Sakura Ando and director Hirokazu Koreeda pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Monster

By nightfall, the attention had turned to a film in competition at the festival, Monster, from Hirokazu Kore-eda, where glamourous looks from stars like Hawke, Gemma Chan, model Sara Sampaio and EGOT-winner Viola Davis abounded.