Esha Gupta makes a stunning Cannes debut in a white high-slit gown by Nicholas Jebran

On Tuesday, Indian actress Esha Gupta walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. She attended the opening ceremony and the film premiere for the opening film, Jeanne Du Barry, which marks Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's comeback, as a member of the Indian government delegation to the festival.

Esha made her entrance by donning a white dress with a slit up to the thigh. According to sources, the outfit was designed by Lebanese fashion designer Nicholas Jebran. The dress had a gorgeous flower design on the front to draw attention to the outfit's elements, and the high slit gave the whole appearance an exquisite and crisp aspect.

Esha was spotted donning some Fred Parish Jewellery earrings and a white ring. She wore very little makeup, and her hair was pulled up into a bun with a few stray strands cascading down from either side of her face. Esha also reposted some images of her look on her Instagram handle.

This year, Manushi Chillar, Anushka Sharma, and Sara Ali Khan will also be making their Cannes debuts. Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli recently had a meeting with Emmanuel Lenin, the ambassador of France to India at the French Embassy in New Delhi. The ambassador teased Sharma's trip to the event, which will be held in the world's fashion capital, in a Twitter post.

He wrote, “A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival.”

The annual Cannes International Film Festival started on May 16 and will commence on May 27. The popular festival which takes place in Cannes, France, offers sneak peeks at brand-new films from all over the world. It also sees a large number of celebrities from the global entertainment industry walking the red carpet.