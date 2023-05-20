Salman Khan to build a 19-storey sea-facing hotel in Mumbai

The property was bought in the name of the actor's mother Salma Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan plans to build a 19-storey sea-facing hotel on a prime, sea-facing plot at Carter Road, Bandra. The hotel will contain rooms on the seventh through nineteenth floors as well as a cafe, restaurant, gym, and swimming pool, according to the designs submitted by Salman Khan's family architect. The building plans for the hotel have been reportedly approved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai’s municipality body.

The plot once housed the residential starlet cooperative housing society, where Khan's family had bought apartments. Initially, the actor's family had wanted to convert the land into a residential building, however, the family seems to have changed their plans.

The property was bought in the name of the actor's mother Salma Khan and the proposal to build the hotel was submitted one year ago under her name. Salman Khan family's architect, Sapre & Associates sought permission to construct a "commercial centrally air-conditioned building with a height of 69.90 meters" in the revised amended plans that were submitted in accordance with Mumbai's Development Control & Promotion Regulation (DCPR-2034).

This updated plan features three-level basements, a cafe and restaurant on the first and second floors, a gym and a swimming pool on the third floor, a convention centre on the fifth and sixth levels, and hotel rooms from the seventh to the nineteenth. The fourth floor will be used as a service floor, reports said. However, construction has not started on Carter Road yet.

It should be mentioned that prominent members of the Hindi film industry, including Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, John Abraham, Ajay Devgn, and many others, have made significant investments in the real estate industry.