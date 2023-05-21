Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane pose on Cannes 2023 red carpet in black tuxedos

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is in France right now for the world premiere of his film Kennedy at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. Anurag took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a photo of himself posing on the red carpet with director Vikramaditya Motwane. The two attended the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Also read: Diana Penty opts for a glamorous look for Cannes 2023 red carpet; rocks a black dress at Cannes party

Anurag and Vikramaditya were seen donning black tuxedos in the red carpet photo. Anurag Captioned the post, "Wo aa gaya!!! WO AA GAYA. Meri film ke liye WO AA GAYA (Look, he has come, he has come for my film)." He was referring to the iconic Caravan song Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, which featured Helen.

On his Instagram stories, Vikramaditya shared a glimpse of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon receiving a standing ovation on Saturday. In addition to a video of the audience, the filmmaker also shared close-up shots of Martin and actors Leonardo and Robert from the premiere. He also posted a sneak peek of the film's opening.

Also read:Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone assume new avatars for Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Anurag and Vikramaditya are in Cannes for the premiere of the upcoming film Kennedy. It has been chosen for a Midnight Screening at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Kennedy has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt, and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The plot revolves around an insomniac ex-cop who was long thought to be dead but is still working for the corrupt system and seeking redemption.