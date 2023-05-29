Sara Ali Khan on the importance of promoting Indianness at Cannes

Following her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023, Sara Ali Khan is back in India, touring the country to promote her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. In an interview with a news agency, the 27-year-old actress spoke about how she focused on promoting Indianness at the prestigious film festival.

"I think it's important to promote 'Indianness'. We are such a culturally rich country. We have so many languages, emotions and so much depth and I'm proud to be able to talk about it on a global platform."

During her appearance on the red carpet, the Atrangi Re-star dressed in a beige and white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga with two dupattas. For other Cannes appearances, she wore a strapless black Moschino gown, a shimmery tassel Rachel Gilbert gown, and a white saree-like dress by the same designer duo.

While talking to the paparazzi at the film festival, Sara said, "It's (outfit) a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

Sara said three words define her as an individual – 'woman', 'actor' and 'Indian'. "I got to represent all these aspects," she adds. She also spoke on how she had been invited by the Indian pavilion (at Cannes) and by people from the Red Sea Film Festival "to celebrate women both behind the camera and in front of the camera."

The actress's upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Neeraj Sood, Sharib Hashmi, and Inaamul Haq in the lead roles. The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Studios, will premiere on June 2.

