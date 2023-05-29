Shanaya Kapoor gives Barbiecore a hot new twist and we are here for it [SEE PICS]

There is nothing much that you need to do to encapsulate the Barbiecore spirit but take a walk to your wardrobe and pick the hottest hot pink dress from the shelf. This is precisely what Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor did and we are here for her latest serve.

The young starlet picked a figure-fitting, backless hot pink dress and gave us the gym guilt with her chiselled frame. Her one-shoulder dress came with a mermaid cut and a long tassel trail at the back. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, “Come on barbie let’s go party”. Her BFF Suhana Khan was quick to take to the comment section and hype her look with fire emojis.

The Barbiecore aesthetic has taken over Instagram since the start of 2023. Even though hot pink made its way to the streets and the runways last year, this year has been all about living the Barbie life, thanks to the upcoming Margot Robbie-starrer.

Coming to Shanaya, even while rounding her look, she played with the pink shade and picked a sequined handheld bag. For her hair, she opted for a messy bun and let her curtain bangs frame her face. A thick eyeliner stroke with oodles of mascara and popping pink lipstick made her look party-ready.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak by Shashank Khaitan where she co-stars Gurfateh Pirzada of Class fame and Laksh Lalwani. The character posters of the film were unveiled in 2021 and later there was speculation that the film has been shelved. As of yet, there is no update on the release date or the shoot.