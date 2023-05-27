Anushka Sharma makes much-awaited Cannes debut in a stunning Richard Quinn gown

After much anticipation, Anushka Sharma radiated elegance and grace as she finally debuted on the Cannes 2023 red carpet in an Ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown. For the occasion, she chose an off-shoulder ivory number. The gown came with hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses on the shoulder.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil-star paired her straight-cut gown with heels from Gianvito Rossi and pear-shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard.

She further elevated her look with a sleek hair bun and clean makeup look. Coral eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and matte pink lips complemented her complexion perfectly and made her exude the warmth of the winter sun. Excited like the rest of us, she shared several snaps of her couture on Instagram.

Anushka attended the prestigious film festival to honour women in cinema. She was joined by British actress Kate Winslet for the L'Oréal Paris' campaign #WalkYourWorth. Earlier, Anushka and her husband cricketer Virat Kohli met the French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenin, at the French Embassy in New Delhi.

On the professional front, Anushka will essay the role of Jhulan Goswami in the Prosit Roy directorial Chakda 'Xpress which is slated to release on Netflix later this year.

