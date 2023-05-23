Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy serves powerful fashion statement in classy black gown 

Celebrities have been busy putting their best sartorial foot forward at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023. Another addition to the list of B-town names is none other than Mouni Roy. The actress made her Cannes debut this year. Following the magic of classic black, the Naagin star turned up in a ravishing look. She also posted some glimpses of her new avatar on social media. Mouni looked stunning in a black mermaid gown from the label Tarik Ediz. Her strapless outfit featured the most flattering figure-hugging details and a plunging neckline. The black ensemble also had a cut-out under the bust and a pleated floor-sweeping long train. That chunky flower-shaped brooch in the front elevated her look.

Without any elaborate accessories, Mouni let her outfit do the talking. Her makeup perfectly matched the vibe of her classy look. The actress added a smokey twist to her eye makeup with winged eyeliner. She also went for mauve lips, a dewy base makeup and blushed cheeks. Her centre-parted hair was tied in a sleek ponytail. Mouni Roy’s latest look is being appreciated by her fans.

Mouni Roy in a gorgeous black gown (Source: Instagram)

This was not the only look that Mouni Roy treated us to. Right before this, she tried a vibrant look. Her first look at the French Riviera was all things stylish and beautiful. Mouni dazzled her way in a yellow Atelier Zuhra gown. The actress dropped pictures wearing this gorgeous yellow number basking in the sunlight with a pair of stunning sunglasses on. Mouni’s one-shoulder gown showcased a twisted knot attached to the bodice giving an extra edge to her look. The long train of her gown amped up her look. Mouni added a multi-coloured necklace in terms of accessories.

Mouni Roy in a yellow gown (Source: Instagram)

Apart from Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur also made their Cannes debut this year. On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.