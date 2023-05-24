BTS’ V attends Naomi Campbell's birthday party in a stylish Celine suit; poses with Blackpink’s Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum

Naomi Campbell's 53rd birthday party in Cannes was a star-studded affair. The supermodel, philanthropist, and fashion legend celebrated her birthday at the Villa Julia, which was hosted by Boss and set in the city hills. V (born Kim Taehyung) of K-Pop band BTS, K-Drama actor Park Bo-gum, and Blackpink's Lisa attended the party among others. The three stars shared photos from the party on their official accounts.

V wore a stylish Celine suit designed by Céline's Image Director, Hedi Slimane, to the star-studded birthday party. Taehyung's outfit was from the Mens Ready To Wear Fall 2023 collection of the luxury label. V sported a black collarless jacket with a sequined faux-bow accent at the neck, a black shirt, matching black trousers, a sleek leather belt, pointed dress shoes and a messy hairdo. He even posted photos of his fashionable ensemble on Instagram, tagging Céline and Hedi Slimane.

His post also included selfies with Reply 1988 actor Park Bo-Gum and a photo of him at Naomi's party with Blackpink's Lisa and other guests. Many fans shared their reactions to the snaps in the comments. A fan wrote, “Fashion Icon Céline boy Kim Taehyung.” Another user commented, “V said my face card never declines.”

Meanwhile, Lisa attended the party in a black gown with silver flecks that caught the party lights. She was dressed in a notch lapel embellished blazer, matching trousers and a see-through ruffled black blouse. The finishing touches were a sleek body chain, high-heel boots, a top handle bag, side-parted open wavy locks, rosy pink lip shade, and striking eye makeup.

Park Bo-gum dressed for the occasion in a printed blazer, a black collared button-up shirt, matching trousers, a trimmed hairdo, a silver chain and dress shoes.

