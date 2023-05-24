Mouni Roy makes ‘dream debut’ at Cannes 2023 in an Atelier Zuhra ivory gown

On Tuesday, actress Mouni Roy made heads turn as she walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. For her ‘dream debut,’ the artiste chose an ivory strapless gown from Atelier Zuhra. Mouni also shared some photos of her outfit on her Instagram handle. She also thanked her team in the caption for helping her make an outstanding debut at Cannes.

In the pictures, Mouni looked like a Princess on the red carpet in an ivory plunge-neck gown. She accessorised it with eye-catching accessories and kept her makeup simple. She captioned the post, “Débutante. On the Cannes red carpet tonight. I have the loveliest people to thank for...It was a dream debut, and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly.”

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. A fan wrote, “You look stunning.” Another comment read, “So beautiful.”

Mouni's strapless ivory gown is from Atelier Zuhra and she accessorised it with Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos and Swarovski and Boucheron jewels. Mouni's red carpet look was styled by Maneka Harisinghani and includes a plunging neckline revealing her decolletage, a corseted bodice embellished with shimmering diamantes, a voluminous skirt adorned in ivory feathers, and a floor-sweeping train reminiscent of Princess Diana.

Mouni wore a delicate shimmering choker necklace with her Princess gown. Finally, for the glam picks, she chose darkened brows, a glossy nude pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, bold eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and a dewy base. Her red carpet look was completed with a messy low bun.