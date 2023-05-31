Al Pacino to welcome his fourth child, with girlfriend Noor Alfallah  

According to recent reports, Hollywood star Al Pacino (83) is going to be a father for a fourth time. The actor’s rep told media sources that the artiste is expecting a child with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is currently eight months pregnant. The news was earlier shared on a media portal with several sources attesting to it.

Noor and Al Pacino have been dating since June 2022. The rumours about their romance started after they were spotted together at dinner. Al Pacino has three children currently, including Julie Marie (33) with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo.

Earlier this month, his peer Robert De Niro confirmed the arrival of his seventh child at the age of 79 with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. According to reports, the couple named their daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

Alfredo James Pacino is a respected and popular Hollywood actor who is known for playing iconic roles in movies like The Godfather, Scarface, Donnie Brasco, Carlito’s Way, Scent of a Woman and Serpico among others.

He was last seen in the 2021 Ridley Scott film, House of Gucci, in which he played the role of Aldo Gucci. In recent years, he has appeared in an array of successful films including, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and others.