Sara Ali Khan visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings before Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s release

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings for the project. Many videos of the actress in the temple have surfaced on social media platforms. In one of such clips, the artiste is seen offering prayer and interacting with the priests at the holy site. For the visit, Sara chose an ethnic pink outfit.

Sara has been busy in the promotions for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with her co-star Vicky Kaushal. The actors have been touring the country for the same, On Tuesday, Sara visited a temple in the city of Lucknow. She took to her Instagram handle to share images of the visit with Vicky. In one of the snaps, both actors were seen sitting on the floor with folded hands. Sara donned a white kurta for the visit while Vicky was dressed in a shirt and black trousers. Sara captioned the post, “ "Jai Bholenath.”

Later in the day she also shared images of the delicious street food she had in Lucknow. She wrote along with the post, “Hatke khana jisse bachke reh na payi (Unique food from which I couldn't stay away).” She also visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan to promote the film.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been directed by Laxmi Utekar and it narrates the story of a married couple in Indore who wants a divorce and at the same time is seemingly in love. The film is scheduled for a June 2 release.