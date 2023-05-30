Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal: Celebs congratulate CSK after IPL win

At the IPL finals which took place in Ahmedabad on Monday, Chennai Super Kings won the tournament beating Gujarat Titans in a thrilling finale. Many Bollywood artistes from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan to Ranveer Singh joined the celebrations cheering for the team on social media. Vicky and Sara attended the match and the Uri actor took to his Instagram to share a video of his and Sara’s reaction as CSK emerged victorious.

Posting the clip, Vicky wrote the lyrics of the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from his upcoming film in the caption, “Badle tere MAHI… leke jo koi sari, duniya bhi dede agar.. to kise duniya chahiye (even if someone gives the world in exchange of you, who wants that world)!!! MAHI for the win!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly, the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal."

Sara shared the clip in her Instagram stories writing, “What a match! Till the absolute last ball! Ravindra Jadeja what a legend. And special love for Dhoni sir.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter to congratulate the team for the win. Sharing a snap of Dhoni, he wrote, “Congratulations @ChennaiIPL !!! Truly a Champions innings - @gujarat_titans what a team!!!! … Such a treat for us cricket fans. Best Finale to an incredible season!!!!! #MSDhoni you da man ……”

Ranveer Singh tweeted, “Ravindrasinh Jadega!!!!! Oh My Godddddddddd #CSKvsGT #IPLOnStar @StarSportsIndia @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL What a finish !!!! What a final !!!!! #RavindraJadeja #Jadeja #Jaddu #IPL2023Final @IPL #ChennaiSuperKings.”

Arjun Rampal also took to Twitter to commend the team, writing, “Just Fantastic. Congratulations @ChennaiIPL Champions what a game. What an #IPL thank you for all the entertainment. #ChennaiSuperKings #Champions the hug between @imjadeja and @msdhoni was just love. The hug from @hardikpandya7 to #mohit was compassion. Great game Great moments Great sportsmen.”

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “Congratulations @ChennaiIPL What a final!!! Commiserations to @gujarat_titans well played. @IPL.”