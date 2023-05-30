Neeraj Chopra withdraws from FBK Games due to muscle strain

25-year-old Neeraj Chopra is a track and field athlete who is the first Asian athlete to win a gold medal in men’s javelin throw. The young athlete was set to take part in the Fanny Blankers-Koen which is set to start on June 4, in Hengelo. Unfortunately, Neeraj sustained a muscle strain during his training, causing him to withdraw from the Games.

He took to Twitter to express his grievance, writing, “Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy”. The Tokyo Gold medallist added, “Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury." He also wished the organisers of the tournament for the event to be successful.

Neeraj has placed his name in history, holding many gold medals for men’s Javelin throw. He holds gold medals in many championships including the Olympic Games in 2022 which took place in Tokyo, Japan.

He won the Diamond League Javelin Throw Champion in 2022, making him the first Indian to win the Zurich Diamond League. He reassured his followers that he is on the road to recovery but it is not been confirmed yet if he will participate in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 13.