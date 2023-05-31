Arnold Schwarzenegger gives fellow actor and friend, Bruce Willis, a loving tribute

In an interview with a media publication, Arnold Schwarzenegger expressed his thoughts on Bruce Willis’s retirement, he spoke of him as being a kind man and a great actor.



The actor said, "I think that he's fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star." He spoke on how the Expendables actor will always be remembered as a great star. As friends and actors who acted as a trio alongside Sylvester Stallone in the movie, Expendables, his response to his dear friend’s retirement are heartfelt, showing the bond between the action film stars. He says, "I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload." In reference to action movies where characters truly never stop, they instead reload, and possibly a reference to his famous scene in Terminator 2, where he reloads his gun while seated in a moving motorbike.

In March 2022, Die Hard actor, Bruce Willis’s family announced his retirement from the film industry as he was diagnosed with Aphasia, later with Frontotemporal Dementia, a condition that deteriorates speech and language. The actor has won over many fans with his iconic roles as John McClane in the Die Hard movie series. He has played roles in famed films such as General Joseph Colton in G.I. Joe: Retaliation, his role as David Addison Jr in the 1985 series, Moonlighting, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1987, and most famously for his role as protagonist, John McClane in all six Die Hard movies. Now, he spends a quiet life, getting treatment and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.



Arnold Schwarzenegger, himself has shown no signs of stopping, the Terminator actor is now on an action/comedy series called Fubar which was released last week, on May 25, 2023, and he has an autobiographical three-part docuseries called Arnold which is set to release on Netflix on June 7.

