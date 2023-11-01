Pregnant Malayalam actress Dr Priya dies of heart attack

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the Malayalam film industry woke up to the shocking demise of TV actress Dr Priya who was eight months pregnant at the time. The actress, aged 35, succumbed to a cardiac arrest and the news of her unfortunate passing comes two days after the death of Renjusha Menon. As per media reports, she died at a private hospital and her newborn is currently in the intensive care unit.

Further details of this tragic event were shared by actor Kishor Satya who posted a photo of Priya and wrote, "One more unexpected death in the Malayalam television sector Dr. Priya died of cardiac arrest yesterday. She was 8 months pregnant. The baby is in the ICU. There were no other health issues. Went to the hospital for a routine checkup yesterday. Sudden cardiac arrest was there."

He also talked about the disturbed state of mind of her bereaved family. "The mother who is crying unable to accept the death of her only daughter. The pain of husband Nanna as a loving partner with Priya without going anywhere for 6 months. Last night while going to the hospital, the sight of sadness rained in my mind. What will you say to comfort them....Why did God show this cruelty to those innocent minds who are believers....The mind kept repeating the questions...."

"Unanswered questions...Before the shocking news of Ranjusha's death goes away, next one more....When a person who is only 35 years old leaves this world, the mind is not allowed to say condolences....How will Priya's husband and mother recover from this collapse...Don't know....Let their minds have the power for that..." he further added.

Priya was well-known within the Malayalam TV scene. She was best known for her role in Karuthamuthu but she took a break from acting after getting married.

