Karwa Chauth 2023: Here's how Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and more celebrated the festival 

No celebration in the tinsel town happens without fanfare and Karwa Chauth was not much behind. For the unversed, Karwa Chauth is a festival, most prominent in North India, where married women observe a day-long fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands and family.

The festival created a ripple of celebrations at B-town yesterday and saw celebrities celebrate it with much fervour. Katrina Kaif, who has become quite the desi bahu, has uploaded pictures of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with beau Vicky Kaushal and his family. But the one that stole our hearts was Vicky staring at her dreamily. Check out the pics here:



Newlywed Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth this year. The Hasee Toh Phasee star looked stunning in a gorgeous maroon salwar suit with silver embellishments. Hubby Raghav Chadha was seen attempting to make mehendi designs on her hands in a series of fun pictures shared by the actress on her Instagram handle.



While Parineeti was all gaga over her first, her cousin Priyanka Chopra, who came to Mumbai to attend Jio MAMI, celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick Jonas in the city before flying out of the country. Here's a glimpse into an aesthetic snap she posted on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, actress Shilpa Shetty celebrated her Karwa Chauth at Sunita Kapoor's place and thanked her for her "meticulous planning" at hosting guests on the occasion of the festival.

Not just her, several other stars and starwives were in attendance, such as Rani Mukerji, Natasha Dala (wife of actor Varun Dhawan), Mira Kapoor (wife of Shahid Kapoor), Mana Shetty (wife of Suniel Shetty) and Geeta Basra.

