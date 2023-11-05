Anushka Sharma shares heartfelt birthday wish for husband Virat Kohli, says, ‘He is literally EXCEPTIONAL’

On Virat Kohli's 35th birthday, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to celebrate her husband and cricketer. She shared a cheerful selfie of the two, featuring her playful pout, along with a touching message to express her love. Additionally, Anushka posted a news article highlighting Virat as the only cricketer to take a wicket on the zeroth ball.

In her Instagram post, Anushka wrote, “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat (thinking face, kissing and laughing emojis) I love youuu through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli,” accompanied by a face holding back tears emoji and hearts.

Virat, in response to Anushka's post, used a facepalm emoji, a heart, and a dancing man emoji. Actor Karan Wahi described the birthday wish as “legendary.” Fans were charmed by the couple's affection, with one writing, “You two, please quit being so adorable,” and another declaring, “I love your husband so much I can donate one kidney to him.” The post also included mentions of ‘goofy babies’ and ‘insane’ affection.

Also read: Arijit Singh requests Anushka Sharma for picture at India-Pak match, video goes viral

Many fans expressed their hopes for Virat, who was representing Team India against South Africa in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in Kolkata on his special day. One fan expressed, “Today we are all waiting for the right-arm quick bowler to perform like never before.”

Sidharth Malhotra extended his birthday wishes to Virat via Instagram Stories, saying, “Happy Birthday @virat.kohli! To more epic innings! Big love and hug.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma strikes a pose with Sachin Tendulkar ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup match

Anushka and Virat, who exchanged vows in Italy on December 11, 2017, are now proud parents to their two-year-old daughter, Vamika. Anushka's upcoming project will see her portraying cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her biopic titled Chakda 'Xpress, which is set to release on Netflix, though the release date remains unannounced.