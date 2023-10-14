Anushka Sharma strikes a pose with Sachin Tendulkar ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup match

Anticipation and excitement are building up for the India Vs Pakistan World Cup match today with every passing hour. As per the latest update from Ahmedabad, where the match is taking place, Anushka Sharma has arrived in the city alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik. The actress has landed in the city to cheer for her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli.

In a series of photos and videos doing rounds online, we spot Anushka dressed in a casual yet chic black jumpsuit. She has kept her look for the day rather comfortable with white sneakers and minimal gold hoops. In one video, we spot her leaving the airport with high security while fans on the side are clicking her photos.

Also Read: Anushka's perseverance & determination inspires 'hubby' Virat Kohli

There is also a photo of her posing with Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik who is sharing regular updates from the match on his Twitter handle. Take a look at his tweet here:

Anushka often gets spotted at Indian cricket team matches cheering for Kohli. Her photos from the stands often with her daughter Vamika go viral in no time.

On the work front, Anushka is gearing up for the release of her sports drama, Chakda Xpress where she portrays the role of former Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film touches upon the subject of misogynistic politics in cricket and also how Jhulan managed to overcome the same when she helmed the team.

Also Read: A nushka Sharma watches FA Cup Finals with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in London [PICS]

"It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport," Anushka had shared while announcing the film.