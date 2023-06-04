Anushka Sharma watches FA Cup Finals with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in London [PICS]

On Saturday, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted at London’s Wembley Stadium attending the FA Cup final with her husband Virat Kohli and cricketer Shubman Gill. Many pictures of the same were shared on social media platforms by fan pages. In one of the posts shared on Instagram Anushka was seen sitting between Virat and Shubman, dressed in a white t-shirt, black pants and a sleeveless black jacket. On the other hand, Virat was seen sporting a brown jacket while Shubman was seen in a beige hoodie.

In another set of images shared on Twitter, Anushka was seen smiling at the camera while Virat stood by her side with a Manchester City Jersey on his shoulder. The final was won by Manchester City which beat Manchester United to emerge victorious.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Shubman Gill at the FA Cup Final.



Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Shubman Gill at the FA Cup Final.

King Kohli with the Manchester City jersey!

Anushka and Virat flew to London after the conclusion of IPL 2023. On Friday, the couple were spotted on a coffee date in the city. On the work front, Virat will now be preparing for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. During the IPL season, Anushka travelled with Virat to various cities for the games and she shared glimpses from the trips on her Instagram account.

Last month, Anushka debuted on the Cannes 2023 red carpet in an Ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown. For the occasion, she chose an off-shoulder ivory number which came with hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses on the shoulder.

On the work front, Anushka will essay the role of Jhulan Goswami in the Prosit Roy directorial Chakda 'Xpress which is slated to release on Netflix later this year.