'Through thick and thin,' Virat Kohli's birthday wish for Anushka Sharma is heartwarming

Renowned Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's birthday twin, Anushka Sharma, turns 35 today. The Bollywood actress is celebrating her birthday with much cheer and joy and she's been showered with wishes ever since the clock struck 12. Her hubby and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also wished her on the special occasion in the most heartwarming manner.

He shared gorgeous clicks of Anushka dressed in vacation wear on Instagram and wrote, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything @anushkasharma." In one of the clicks, we see Virat adoring Anushka while she is smiling her heart out.

Take a look at the post here:

Coming to Virat and Anushka, they are big on PDAs. The duo often share posts with one another to show love and support. Apart from that, they are also extremely vocal about their relationship in the public domain. They were recently in Bengaluru for Virat's IPL match.

Also Read: Virat and Anushka's foodie adventure at Bengaluru's CTR takes the internet by storm

Other than Virat, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Masaba Gupta, Neha Dhupia, Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wished Anushka with heartfelt wishes.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika welcomes the swim season with Virat Kohli [SEE CUTE PIC]

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri's wife, who is good friends with Anushka, dropped a sweet wish for the actress that read, "Wishing one of the warmest, immensely talented and beautiful humans I've had the pleasure of knowing, a very Happy Birthday. It's a shame we don't meet as much, but that's never stopped me from keeping you in my prayers. May your day and year be filled with happiness and adventures."