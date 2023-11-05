Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor wish Khushi Kapoor on 23rd birthday with heartwarming messages

As Khushi Kapoor, who is set to make her debut in The Archies, celebrated her 23rd birthday on Sunday, it was a day filled with love, sweet wishes, and cherished memories for the young star. Notably, the occasion prompted heartfelt wishes from her half-siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, as well as her cousin, Shanaya Kapoor, who poured their affection onto Instagram.

Arjun, in a touching Instagram post, shared a photograph of himself with Khushi and extended his warm birthday greetings. Arjun's message expressed hope for Khushi's year to be marked by the fruits of her dedication and hard work in her debut film. “Happy birthday @khushi05k. I hope & pray this year it allows you to build towards the rest of your life with all the effort & hard work you have put into ur first film paying dividends… I don’t say it enough to perhaps any of my sisters but love you even if you are dad's favourite child & he’s always gonna have an extra bias towards you.”

Shanaya, taking to her Instagram Stories, revealed an unseen video from Khushi’s birthday festivity. The touching clip captured Khushi as a baby, cradled lovingly in her late mother, Sridevi's arms, as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake. Also present in the video frame were her father, Boney Kapoor, and sister, Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya's heartfelt message alongside the video read, “Happy birthday to my sister. I love you little.”

Anshula shared a video of Khushi's cake-cutting ceremony on her own Instagram account. The footage depicts a joyous Khushi, dressed in a white short dress, as she celebrates her birthday with Anshula and Boney Kapoor, who stand behind her, singing merrily. Anshula wished Khushi with a heartfelt note, expressing her hope that Khushi's year would be one of unbridled joy and carefree happiness. Anshula's message also conveyed her anticipation of the world discovering Khushi's extraordinary talents and falling in love with her, just as her family has.

The warm and loving wishes from Khushi's family members added a layer of joy to her 23rd birthday celebration, a special day that will undoubtedly remain etched in her heart. As she embarks on her journey in the film industry, Khushi’s loved ones stand by her side, cheering her on to shine and succeed in her endeavours.

