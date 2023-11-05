Taylor Swift enjoys night out with Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez and others in NYC

Pop sensation Taylor Swift had a fantastic night out in New York City on Saturday, in the company of her new friends, Brittany Mahomes and Sophie Turner. The trio had some high-spirited moments and were joined by Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

Swift, always the fashion icon, looked effortlessly chic in a black long-sleeved top, a tweed miniskirt, and stylish black boots. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sported a navy jumpsuit along with a white coat. Sophie was seen donning a turquoise plaid blazer paired with jeans and stylish blue heels.

Taylor out in NYC with Sophie, Brittany, Gigi, and Selena pic.twitter.com/UPHRUTr9yS November 5, 2023

The friendship between Swift and Mahomes has been blossoming lately, largely attributed to Swift's connection with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is a close friend of Mahomes' husband. A source revealed in October that Mahomes and Swift have grown quite close in a short period of time.

The insider shared with the media, “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet and down to earth, and they get along really great. The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. They're having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Swift and Mahomes initially met during a girls' night out in September, along with Blake Lively and Sophie, before attending a Chiefs vs. New York Jets game. The following day, they watched the game with celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hugh Jackman.

In an October outing, they reunited to support the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift even sent Mahomes a 1989 sweater to celebrate the re-release of her album.

Mahomes recently visited New York City with other wives of Chiefs players, enjoying afternoon tea at the iconic Plaza Hotel. The NFL players are currently preparing for a significant game in Germany, where the Chiefs will face off against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt.

Travis Kelce, when asked if Taylor would attend the game, was light-hearted in his response during a press conference on November 3. He humorously stated, “When I mention — or everyone knows — she’s at the game, the Vegas [line] and over-under on my catches goes up and down. The spread goes up and down. So I don’t want to mess with any of that stuff. I’m just going to keep that to myself.”

As for Kelce's romantic involvement with the Midnights singer, he kept it mysterious, saying, “The latest status is I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there.”

The presence of Swift seems to impact Kelce’s performance. After the Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, NFL broadcasters noted that Kelce’s game performance has seen better days when Swift is in the stands, as opposed to when he's “left to his own devices.” However, the Chiefs faced a loss against the Denver Broncos on October 29, a game Taylor Swift did not attend.