Travis Kelce's father opens up about his son’s relationship with Taylor Swift, calls the musician ‘grounded’

Ed Kelce, the father of NFL sensation Travis Kelce, recently opened up about his son’s budding relationship with superstar musician Taylor Swift. The pair has been making headlines since they were first spotted together, and Ed shared insights into their connection, describing Taylor as ‘grounded’ and ‘genuine’. He also revealed his favourite Taylor song and commented on the mutual support between the two, despite their hectic schedules.

Ed expressed his enthusiasm for his son’s relationship, stating, “I just think it's great. They're two wonderful people, and they are enjoying each other's company and supporting each other.”

He emphasised that both Taylor and Travis are incredibly driven professionals who offer each other vital support. "I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key,” he added. He acknowledged the challenging nature of their relationship, given Taylor's massive tour commitments and Travis' dedication to the NFL season, but highlighted their mutual commitment to their respective crafts.

When asked about his impressions of meeting Taylor, Ed shared, “I think she's very genuine. She's been performing for huge crowds longer than she hasn't, over half her life. And for someone to be so grounded.” He also revealed that his favourite Taylor Swift song is the iconic You Belong With Me. While Taylor has already met Travis’ parents, she has yet to meet the player's brother, Jason Kelce, and his family.

Rumours of a romantic relationship between Taylor and Travis have been circulating on the internet for some time. Their connection gained significant attention after Taylor was spotted attending his games. Earlier this month, they were photographed together in public for the first time.

A recent viral photo showed Taylor and Travis, both clad in red attire with Taylor affectionately planting a kiss on Travis' cheeks.

