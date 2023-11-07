Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan answer the million-dollar question 'Who is Orry?'

Who is Orry? A question that every second Indian online has been asking since last year. The public figure and social media personality hangs out with the best of the best and his photos with the likes of Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others have people asking about his job profile too.

Actresses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, who are set to grace the couch of the chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8, have spilled the beans on the internet sensation Orry and divulged the details about his identity.

Who is Orry!

Sara and Ananya share a great friendship with him, and indulged in a fun conversation with host Karan Johar, talking about who he is indeed. KJo asked: "Who is Orry, the world wants to know?"

Talking about the same, Sara shared, "He is a man of many things, he is a really funny person." Ananya added, "I think he is going by - Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself."

Season 8 has introduced some new unseen, unheard segments as the filmmaker and host Karan Johar is set for unfiltered and candid conversations. From the iconic rapid-fire segment to new additions like the Imposter game, Koffee wrecktangle, Kwiz & tell and Ask Me Anything with Karan, this season will bring you close to your favourite stars.

This time around gracing the couch are some of the top talent from the Indian film industry: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty to name a few. Koffee with Karan 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

